ARRESTS
• Tanasha Chanice Marie Dupree, 28, 1318 Yuma St., for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• William Burton Robinson IV, 36, 519 N. Manhattan Ave. No. 6, for aggravated battery. Free on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 69-year-old woman reported that someone used her information to purchase miscellaneous items online and picked them up in-store, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for identity theft, theft by deception and criminal use of a financial card at 329 Tuttle Creek Blvd. at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,586. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.