ARRESTS
• Crystal Marie Jaimez, 28, 1126 Fremont St. Unit A, for criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Cheryl M. Martin, 53, Clay Center, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Brian Keith Flanary, 40, 2911 Dondee Drive, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; failure to appear; driving while suspended and possession of marijuana. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Denise Marie Mills, 32, Junction City, for giving a worthless check and theft by deception. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 39-year-old woman reported a man she knows deposited a fraudulent check into her bank account, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for fraud at 605 Harland Drive at about 12 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $925. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 20-year-old woman reported a woman she knows took her financial card with money on it, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 916 Bluemont Ave. at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is more than $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
• Police arrested a Manhattan man Tuesday on battery, criminal damage to property and other related charges, according to an RCPD report. Officers arrested Aaron Michael Finch, 33, 820 Colorado St. No. 1, at about 5 p.m. on offenses of abuse of a child, battery, domestic battery, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, criminal damage to property and aggravated endangering a child. Police listed a 41-year-old woman and two juveniles as the victims. Finch is free on a $25,000 bond. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.