ARRESTS
• Zenon Cano Calleja, 35, 312 Cherry Place, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Karl Ray Drown, 24, 717 Ratone St., for assault. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Katherine Maerie Louise Wilson, 25, 3913 Rocky Ford Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• James Robert Watkins, 39, 3304 Woods Drive, for stalking, battery, criminal damage to property and two counts of criminal trespass. Free on $8,000 bond.
• Javontae Dashon Darby, 28, 820 Colorado St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Mason Hunter Walker, 21, Fort Riley, for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Eric Jon Snyder, 51, 4904 Lake Course Circle Unit E, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Auguste Doocy Haug, 19, Abilene, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Davonte Yavance Williams, 27, 2528 Buttonwood Drive Unit A, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Andrew Lee Smith, 42, St. George, for domestic battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while a habitual violator and driving while suspended. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Jasmin Deshae Channel, 36, 824 Dondee Drive, for DUI. Free on $500 bond.
• Christopher Scott Loyd, 49, Auburn, for theft of property or services and criminal carry of weapons. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 19, 425 Pierre St. No. 3H, for three counts of probation violation. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Deserae Faye Qazi Hunt, 21, Woodward, Oklahoma, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Camden Drew Mayfield, 21, 1955 Kerr Drive No. 110, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Garrett Alen Robbins, 25, 914 Vattier St. No. 1, for DUI and failure to stop at an accident. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Qyaunaiza Tybree Perkins, 24, Topeka, for failure to appear. Free on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 77-year-old woman reported someone scammed her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for fraud at 308 Highland Pointe Drive at about 11:52 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $21,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A Manhattan was injured after crashing near east Manhattan on Saturday, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of East Poyntz Avenue and Tuttle Creek Boulevard at about 5:08 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Jared Sexton, 52, of Manhattan had swerved into the oncoming lane, causing a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Marcelino Molina, 45, of Manhattan to make an evasive maneuver. Molina jumped over the median, spun and struck a curb. Emergency responders took Molina to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of a head injury.
• A 53-year-old woman reported someone stole her One Plus 8T cellphone, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 530 Richards Drive at about 7:13 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 24-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman reported injuring each other, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, domestic battery and failure to appear in Manhattan at about 11:34 p.m. Saturday. Police arrested Calvon Brandley, 24, of Junction City in connection on the offenses of aggravated battery and failure to appear. Brandley is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $15,100 bond.
• A 24-year-old man reported someone punched him and damaged an Apple iPhone X, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Moro Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.