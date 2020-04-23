INCIDENTS
• A 25-year-old woman reported a 22-year-old man she knows damaged her iPhone 10, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for a domestic criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 5 p.m. Wednesday Estimated total loss is $1,000. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• A 32-year-old man reported a 25-year-old man he knows took his money, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1752 Cassell Road at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,018. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 53-year-old man reported someone cut down two trees on his property, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 3902 Rocky Ford Ave. at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone reported a male suspect set a fire on stairs at an apartment building, according to an RCPD report. The fire was put out before emergency crews arrived. Officers filed a report for arson in Manhattan at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.