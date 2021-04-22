THURSDAY ARRESTS
• Dimitry David Krumbach, 21, 815 Bertrand St., for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Justin Randall Swartz, 40, Kansas City, for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, traffic contraband in a correctional or care facility, and possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Free on $8,500 bond.
• Jonathan Thomas Cole, 36, 421 Brookridge Drive, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $2,620 bond.
• Dakota Dawn Wood, 29, 305 Allen Road, for theft of property or services. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Gilberto Rodriguez Martinez, 38, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No .198, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Brandi Tabea Peil, 29, Overland Park, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
• Karlie Sueann Bidwell, 26, Fort Scott, for theft of property or services. Free with no bond listed.
• Zachary David Miller, 31, Joplin, Missouri, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 21-year-old man reported someone stole a Mossberg 500 Mag firearm from his vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary in Manhattan at about 11:56 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 32-year-old man reported a 22-year-old man and an additional man he didn’t know shot him with a BB gun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 2500 Farm Bureau Road at about 3:34 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not report any serious injuries.
• A 38-year-old man reported a 33-year-old man and a 40-year-old female woman deprived him of a small engine, space heater, air compressor and couch, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property in the 1700 block of Fair Lane at about 9:01 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $850.
• A 47-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman reportedly injured each other, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in Manhattan at about 9:13 p.m. Wednesday.
• A 31-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 42-year-old woman reported someone damaged residential and vehicle windows, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 81 John Pride Lane at about 3:03 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $810. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.