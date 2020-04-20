ARRESTS
• Kamahl Matthew Bobian, 25, 1841 Cassell Road, for domestic battery, intimidation of a witness or victim, endangering a child and criminal deprivation of property. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Steven William Eckhoff, 41, 3160 Pillsbury Crossing Lane, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took miscellaneous items from multiple storage units at Taylor Made Storage, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 6344 Tuttle Creek Blvd. at about 10 a.m. Saturday, listing the Kansas Department of Agriculture, a 61-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman, a 57-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman as the victims. Estimated total loss is more than $6,000. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone took a security camera from Country Meadow Residences, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1300 Marlatt Ave. at about 9 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone damaged multiple cars, including 12 tires and two vehicles with paint scratches, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Laramie Street at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is expected to be more than $1,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Byron Alvarado, 20, 915 N. Eighth St., for possession of marijuana at about 10:24 p.m. Saturday while at Mid Campus Drive South and Anderson Avenue.