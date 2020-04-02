ARRESTS
• Pablo Gonzalez, 21, 8530 Highway 24, for criminal threat. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Katrina Marie Fair, 35, 75 John Pride Lane, for theft of property or services and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $750 bond.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 4:20 pm
ARRESTS
• Pablo Gonzalez, 21, 8530 Highway 24, for criminal threat. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Katrina Marie Fair, 35, 75 John Pride Lane, for theft of property or services and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $750 bond.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.