ARRESTS
• Rashawn Jondel Hamlin Jr., 26, 513 Stone Drive No. 2301, for failure to appear. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Gabriel Russell Pride, 16, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana, speeding on motor-driven cycle and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free with no bond listed.
• William Thomas Schlagel, 34, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Christopher Brian Deters, 23, 706 Vattier St., for DUI. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Christopher Sims, 28, Fort Riley, for interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Bomani Owusu Gordon, 27, 1113 Morgan Lane, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Brandon Lee Gibson, 28, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Rodney Terrance Presha, 43, 400 Hackberry Ave., for DUI. Free on $5,000 bond.
• William Arthur Larson, 23, Junction City, for DUI and failure to stop at an accident. Free on $750 bond.
• Kylianne Michelle Rupp, 25, Dwight, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Ryan Gary Herrmann, 21, Fort Riley, for possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Danna E. Nilsen, 52, Leavenworth, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Sarah Lucille Way, 33, for theft of property or services. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Maxson Grae Caffrey, 20, Fort Riley, for transporting an open container; DUI; and liquor purchase, possession or consumption by a minor. Free on $750 bond.
• Wesley William Graves, 18, 717 Ratone St., for criminal threat. Free with no bond listed.
• Norma Jean Passey, 55, 1200 Village Circle, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Evan Cuchy, 28, Manhattan, for probation violation and theft of property or services. Confined on $11,000 bond.
• Deantae Devion Clark, 16, Manhattan, for criminal threat. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 29-year-old woman reported a 62-year-old man she knows raped her, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan at about 9:55 a.m. Saturday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone inside a parked vehicle grabbed his wallet out of his jacket and drove off, dragging him a short distance, according to an RCPD report. The 22-year-old man sustained minor injuries. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 3100 block of Heritage Court at about 4:26 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $50. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 20-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man reported someone broke into a residence and a shed and damaged a door frame, a door and a wall, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at about 10:13 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 28-year-old man reported someone injured him and damaged his vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for battery and criminal damage to property at 2215 College Ave. at about 2:51 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone broke into the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, breaking a window and stealing food, dishes, a roaster and other miscellaneous items, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 303 16th St. in Ogden at about 6:19 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Christopher Hartley, 20, 1031 Bluemont Ave., for possession or consumption of alcohol by minor at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday while in the 1100 block of Moro Street.
• Rhett Pitchford, 21, 3909 Bayside Way, for possession of an open container at about 1:55 a.m. Saturday while in the 1100 block of Moro Street.