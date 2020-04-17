ARRESTS
• Cerino Martinez Gonzalez, 23, 613 Riley Lane No. 5, for failure to stop at an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, transporting an open container DUI and vehicle liability insurance required. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Chanel Sade Toliver, 32, 1130 Vattier St. No. 1, for failure to appear, theft of property or services and disorderly conduct. Free on $9,500 bond.
• Downey Destorm Wood, 23, Fountain, Colorado, for probation violation. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• Someone spray painted structures at a city pool, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass at 210 Springboard Lane at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 21-year-old woman reported a man scammed her out of money while she was trying to rent a house on Craigslist, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft by deception in Manhattan at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone spray painted a porch owned by I-70 Properties LLC, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 530 Pierre St. at about 10:10 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 28-year-old man reported someone used his identity to make an auto purchase in Ohio, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for identity theft in Manhattan at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $55,407. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a reported kidnapping, robbery and other related charges, according to an RCPD report. Officers arrested Derrick David Lashawn Smith, 20, of Manhattan after filing a report for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, contributing to a child’s misconduct and probation violation at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Stone Crest Court. Police listed an 18-year-old woman, who they did not identify, as the victim in the case. Smith is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $131,500 bond.