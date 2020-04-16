ARRESTS
• Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, 26, 1025 Bertrand St., for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Bryan Richard Harris, 32, 4104 Spook Rock Way No. 201, for failure to appear and parole violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Larry James Mitchell Jr., 44, 1516 Colorado St., for distribution of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of a controlled substance. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Timothy Levion Johnson, 45, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 21, 43 Waterway Place, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Derrick David Lashawn Smith, 20, 5554 Stone Crest Court No. 101, for possession of stolen property, aggravated robbery, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• The Pottawatomie County’s Sheriff’s Office has a set of found keys and a sports team lanyard. The keys were found around March 30 near the area of Goldenbelt Road and the railroad crossing west of Onaga. The keys include a Chevrolet car key, house keys and a pest management key. If you have lost these items, contact the sheriff’s office at 785-457-3353 and ask to speak to a detective with the case number 2020-02351.