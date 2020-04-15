ARRESTS
• Raymond James Booker, 24, Wamego, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Amanda Hope Pixler, 30, 913 Humboldt St. No. 4, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant, or cultivate a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Marshon Rashad Swanson, 23, Chapman, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of depressant and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Courtney Marie Huske, 22, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Brooklyn Skye Grogg, 17, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a Riley County police report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, listing a juvenile girl as the victim and a man she knows as the suspect. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.