TUESDAY
ARRESTS
• Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 19, 425 Pierre St. No. 3H, for failure to appear. Confined on $235.04 bond.
• Amanda Nicole Vestweber, 23, 418 S. Manhattan Ave., for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Joseph James Stepney, 42, 620 Kearny St. Unit B, for violation of offender registration act. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Rupert Myles Cooper, 29, 429 Leavenworth St., for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
• Rashard Emil Shelton, 21, 601 Highland Ridge Drive No. 1027, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Kevon Daquan Brown, 22, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Jessie Daniel Kopietz, 29, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Brandon D Mar Johnson, 32, Topeka, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• An 82-year-old man reported someone broke into an auto yard and stole cable wire, Freon, and twelve radiators, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Elm Street in Ogden at about 1:42 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,244. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 51-year-old woman reported someone damaged and stole parts of a bumper from her Volkswagen Beetle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Humboldt Street at about 6:31 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 19-year-old man allegedly threatened a 26-year-old man with a gun and stole $20, while the 26-year-old man stole the gun from the 19-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and theft at 701 S. Fourth St. at about 10:38 p.m. Monday.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Charles Schehl, 32, 1521 Leavenworth St., for possession of marijuana and use or possession of paraphernalia into human body at about 9:43 p.m. Monday while in the 4400 block of Riley Point Road.
• Bandon Trieu, 20, 1821 Anderson Ave., for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at about 11:18 p.m. Saturday while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawg Saloon.
• Danielle Mansfield, 21, 1738 Laramie St., for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia into human body at about 9:01 p.m. Sunday while at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Kimball Avenue.