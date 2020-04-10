ARRESTS
• Kono Desoto Smith Jr., 21, 2215 College Ave., for two counts of domestic battery, aggravated burglary and two counts of battery. Confined with no bond listed.
• Shelby Rein Moffith, 23, 813 Willard Place, for possession of stolen property; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of marijuana; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Jake Eric Fechner, 42, White City, for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and theft of property or services. Free on $2,250 bond.