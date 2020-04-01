ARRESTS
• Charles Elliott Harris III, 34, Topeka, for battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $1,500 bond.
• James Andrew Moore II, 27, Manhattan, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Christean Victor Ross, 31, 4440 Tuttle Creek Boulevard No. 218, for two counts of failure to appear, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $21,000 bond.
• Bradley Richard McGuire, 30, Manhattan, for theft of property or services and parole violation. Free with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Nesa Simms, 25, Ogden, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 5:43 p.m. Tuesday while at 118 Riley Ave. in Ogden.