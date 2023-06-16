Riley County police said Friday they have seen three fentanyl-related deaths in the last month, part of a “national crisis.”
Police reported eight suspected fentanyl overdose deaths in 2023, including three in the past 30 days. Most victims ranged from 18 to 24 years old. They didn’t provide further information about the deaths.
Police said they continue to see counterfeit pills in the Manhattan area that are laced with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid used for pain. Police said they most often see counterfeit Oxycodone pills, but they also see Xanax, Percocet and Adderall. It’s also been found in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin.
“Our community is not immune to this national crisis,” RCPD director Brian Peete said. “Please remember the only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills and falsely market them as legit prescription pills.”
Although arrests have been made, police said their main goals are to identify, apprehend and prosecute distributing individuals or networks that filter the drugs into the community.
“We want to emphasize an individual who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations,” investigations Capt. Erin Freidline said. “Those responsible for trafficking this deadly drug will be held accountable for their actions and punished to the fullest extent.”
The department began periodically releasing data regarding drug related deaths since an increase in overdoses during 2021.