Riley County police on Thursday arrested three more men in connection with a fatal shooting at a west Manhattan apartment complex in November.
Officers arrested Dylan Allan Hitsman, 20, Abilene; Jaylon Mathew Hitsman, 20, 1130 Pomeroy St.; and Shamar Sedrick Sutton, 45, 416 S. Fourth St., throughout the day on Riley County District Court warrants.
All three are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm. Sutton also is charged with aggravated robbery while the Hitsmans are charged with attempted aggravated robbery.
The three men also were previously listed as witnesses in the case, according to Riley County District Court records. They are confined at the Riley County Jail on $250,000 bonds.
Another Manhattan man had already been arrested in connection with the Nov. 1 fatal shooting of Tanner Zamecnik, 24, Manhattan.
Richard Alan Goens, 29, of Manhattan, is charged with first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Officers responded to multiple reports of a gunshot at Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place at 10 p.m.
They discovered Zamecnik suffering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and a woman, Courtney Yowell, with a fractured ankle. Emergency responders took both of them to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of their injuries, but Zamecnik later died.
A complaint alleges Goens approached Zamecnik’s vehicle with a gun and tried to rob him of money and marjiuana, but the two got into a struggle.
Goens was scheduled to appear in court Thursday and Friday for a preliminary hearing, where evidence would be presented to determine if the case would proceed to a jury trial. However, the hearing was postponed to an undetermined date so his defense counsel could review new evidence, as well as because of coronavirus concerns.
Goens is confined on a $1 million bond.