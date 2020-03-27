Overall reports of crime and calls for service in March are down as the coronavirus epidemic continues, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
RCPD spokeswoman Hali Rowland said police cannot 100% confirm whether the lower rates are directly linked to recent coronavirus-related social distancing orders from the state and Riley County, but the data suggests that it is. Rowland said it’s also difficult to confirm because events like Fake Patty’s Day, which typically sees an increase in crime, were canceled this year.
“During the month of March, there has been a drastic shift of what ‘normal’ looks like for the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said. “Daily routines and business operations have been greatly altered due to the normalization of social distancing in order to limit the spread of the virus.”
From March 1 to 23, Part 1 crime was down 44.6%, from 92 to 51, from that same time period last year. Part 1 crimes includes violent offenses like rape, robbery and aggravated assault, as well as property-related offenses like burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Property crime in particular was down 48.8% from 80 to 41 while violent crime was down 16.7% from 12 to 10. Compared to the five-year average, total crime was down 48.8%.
Meanwhile, calls for service from both citizens and officers also were down during this period from 3,073 in 2019 to 2,655 in 2020, or a 13.6% decrease. Total calls for service were down 24.3% compared to the five-year average.
The report notes that calls for service have been steadily decreasing over the course of the month, with the lowest number of calls received during the past week after the county health department banned gatherings of more than 10 people on March 20.
Total arrests saw a reduction of 29.6% from 196 in 2019 to 138 in 2020. Compared to the five-year averages, arrests were down 38.2%.
Rowland said officers are still using their discretion when determining how to approach certain cases, but the department has been offering protective attire to officers if they feel they need it.
“We do take appropriate protective measures anytime we’re arresting somebody,” Rowland said. “We are working with our dispatch center and also with any persons that we apprehend to discuss if there are any extra precautions that we need to take, so we are making sure that we have that appropriate attire available.”
When possible, officers have been keeping at least a six-foot distance between them and people they are assisting when responding to calls. Some reports have even been able to be taken over the phone.
Since last week, Rowland said the police department has implemented changes for its employees so that anyone who is able to work from home can do so. She said essential staff like patrol and corrections officers and dispatchers still come in, but they are maintaining social distancing requirements. The building, police vehicles and other work areas are being cleaned more regularly as well.
As far as weekly training, when employees typically come in on one day, the department has modified training to host smaller groups at a time or postponed training that requires close contact.
Rowland said anyone who enters the jail, including inmates, employees and attorneys, have their temperature taken and asked screening questions before being let in. If an inmate were to present symptoms of the virus, which no one has to date, Rowland said there is a medical pod at the jail where they can be assisted. She said most attorneys also have elected to meet with their clients via video consultations.
“Our department has been working very closely with the Riley County Health Department through the emergency operations center and so we are trying to protect our employees as well as the citizens of Riley County,” Rowland said.