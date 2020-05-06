Law enforcement officers recently arrested a Manhattan man in connection with alleged sexual crimes with children.
Ellis County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jarett Frazier Wynn, 20, 514 Fremont St., on a Riley County District Court warrant at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
He is charged with sexual exploitation of a child by employing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct with intent to promote it, three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, and contributing to child misconduct by sheltering or concealing a runaway.
A Riley County Police Department report said the incidents allegedly occurred through early November 2019 with a then 13-year-old girl.
Wynn was not confined in Riley County Jail as of Wednesday.