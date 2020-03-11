Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man Tuesday evening in connection with a sexual abuse incident with a child under 14.
Officers arrested Miles Loren Martin, 60, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riley County Police Department after he’d been taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
The incident is said to have occurred sometime between Monday and Tuesday with a six-year-old.
Martin is confined in the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond.