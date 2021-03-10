First responders asked people to avoid the area near Lasita Road and Kansas Highway 82 near Leonardville on Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to put out a large grass fire.
Riley County emergency dispatch received a report of the fire at 11:15 a.m.
Area fire crews and Riley County police also worked on evacuating nearby residents.
They shut down K-82/Cavalry Road as officials worked on scene.
The National Weather Service issued a fire warning for the area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday as it forecast southwest winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour and up to 45 miles per hour gusts. It expected winds to shift to the north at 15 to 25 miles per hour in the evening.
The weather service said any fires that develop will likely spread quickly and the shifting winds also will cause fire control problems.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.