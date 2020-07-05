Phase two of the bridge replacement project over Wildcat Creek on K-18 in Manhattan is expected to begin Tuesday.
In this phase, eastbound and westbound K-18 will be reduced to one-lane each way on the eastbound lanes. Rosencutter Road will be closed at the K-18 intersection.
Work will occur from west of Richards Drive to east of Poliska Lane.
The detour from K-18 to Rosencutter Road uses Seth Child Road, Allison Avenue, Stagg Hill Road and Sky-Vue Lane. Richards Drive will remain open in both directions on K-18. Poliska Lane will remain open, however, only right-in and right-out turns will be allowed. This also applies to the entrance across from Poliska Lane.
The Linear Trail under the Wildcat Creek bridges will be closed to pedestrian traffic. The detour for pedestrians coming from the north is to stay on Richards Drive to the K-18 intersection, then cross K-18 and continue south on Rosencutter Road, then cross again at Pecan Circle.
The project will be constructed in three phases, which includes replacing two bridges with a single bridge for all lanes.
Phase three is expected to begin at the end of 2020. The Kansas Department of Transportation expects to finish the project in late 2021.
Ebert Construction of Wamego is the contractor on the $8.9 million project.