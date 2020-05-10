Crews will begin the Kansas Highway 18 bridge replacement over Wildcat Creek in Manhattan on Monday.
The Kansas Department of Transportation expects project completion in late 2021. The work, which will be completed in three phases, is extending from west of Richards Drive to east of Poliska Lane.
Crews will replace two bridges with one single bridge for all lanes.
Ebert Construction Co. of Wamego is the contractor on the $8.9 million KDOT project.
In phase one, eastbound and westbound K-18 traffic will be directed to outside lanes. Median crossovers will direct the eastbound traffic to westbound lanes, officials said.
Phase two is expected to start in July while phase three is expected to begin at the end of 2020.
In phase two, traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes while the north half of the new bridge and the westbound lanes will be constructed. In phase three, traffic will be shifted back to the westbound lanes, for the construction of the south half of the bridge and the eastbound lanes.