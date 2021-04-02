Beginning next Wednesday, crews will close the intersection at 14th and Laramie streets for utility installation for about three weeks.
“With that, obviously, we’ll be having some detours for traffic and what not around that area,” said Ken Hays, city project coordinator.
Crews will reroute traffic heading north on 14th Street towards Laramie to either 17th Street or 11th Street, Hays said.
Hays and deputy city manager Jason Hilgers provided an update on the district’s projects Thursday afternoon. The city began planning these projects back in 2016.
By this time next year, city administrators anticipate completion of the new Aggieville parking garage. The city is currently building a $13.8 million, 450-stall parking garage south of Rally House.
“It’s a project that’s been desired by the community for quite some time with the parking issues that we’ve had down here in the Aggieville area,” Hays said. “It’s a really exciting time to see things like this and our streetscape project getting going.”
Crews are currently working on the garage’s foundation to support the structure, Hays said. Also in this phase, crews will construct new sidewalks and streetscapes along Laramie and 14th streets. Hays said crews hope to finish street work done by the summer.
Hays said the cold days in February had little impact on the project schedule.
“It’s pretty close to on schedule,” Hays said about the timeline. “They’re actually doing a really good job of keeping to what they told us they want to do.”
Hilgers said crews also hope to finish the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Aggieville in the next few months.
In addition, the city is accepting requests for proposals from developers for the redevelopment of the parking lot south of Kite’s Bar and Grill. If that project moves forward, design and construction won’t begin until summer or fall of 2022, Hilgers said.
“We would hold off until the garage is done,” Hilgers said.