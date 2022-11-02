Colbert Hills fire
Manhattan firefighters examine damage caused by a structure fire at 5420 Colbert Hills Drive. Officials estimated a total damage of $8,000.

 Photo courtesy Manhattan Fire Department

Manhattan fire crews put out a fire Tuesday at the home of K-State football’s strength and conditioning director.

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday to 5420 Colbert Hills Drive, which is owned by Trumain and Juakeenia Carroll of Manhattan.