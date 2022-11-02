Crews respond to fire at K-State coach's house caused by smoking materials Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Nov 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan firefighters examine damage caused by a structure fire at 5420 Colbert Hills Drive. Officials estimated a total damage of $8,000. Photo courtesy Manhattan Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan fire crews put out a fire Tuesday at the home of K-State football’s strength and conditioning director.The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday to 5420 Colbert Hills Drive, which is owned by Trumain and Juakeenia Carroll of Manhattan.When crews arrived, they found a single-story wood-framed residence with light smoke coming from the garage. Crews extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes.Assistant fire chief Mike Kaus said the fire was accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials. The estimated loss is $5,000 in contents and $3,000 in property damage.The residence was occupied at the time of the fire but evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported with the fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section +52 Landmark LGBTQ+ history in every state Treated or Untreated, COVID Symptoms Can Ease and Then Return, Study Finds AHA News: Heart Inflammation Risk Remains Rare After Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Latest News K-State enter College Football Playoff poll ranked 13th Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing Police report for Nov. 2, 2022 Crews respond to fire at K-State coach's house caused by smoking materials Manhattan commissioners offer input on questions for RCPD board applicants City commission wants equal free parking hours for Aggieville garage, streets Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash MHS defense looks to shut down Wichita East's offense Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInside No. 22 K-State's historic shutout of No. 9 Oklahoma StateFive Manhattan teens arrested after two guns, drugs found in traffic stopJoe, Keenan Schartz leading dream season as head coach, QBK-State nuclear reactor shut down because of unidentified corrosionManhattan High cruises past Wichita North 71-7Zito confirms Facebook post wishing Catholic Church would go extinctNo. 22 K-State, Howard triumphs in historic shunting of No. 9 Oklahoma StateInjuries loom heading into Oklahoma State gameK-State men open season with Washburn exhibitionWoman sues Manhattan concrete company over death of husband, son in crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.