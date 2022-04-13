Riley County fire officials on Wednesday said crews fully contained two separate fires.
Riley County Fire District No. 1 fought fires in the Baldwin Park Road area in northern Riley County and near Interstate 70 on Tuesday.
The Baldwin Park fire started Monday afternoon, burning an estimated 100 to 300 acres.
Fire officials said they’re keeping “a very close eye” on the area because several dead tree falls are still smoldering. They said some light smoke should be expected, but advised people to call in if they see heavy smoke.
Officials reported no injuries, evacuations or structural loss.
Crews also contained a grass fire near I-70 mile marker 322 in Riley County. The area of the fire was bordered by Daniels Road, Deep Creek Road and the eastern edge of Riley County.
In addition to Riley County fires, Wabaunsee County officials also battled uncontrolled flames.
The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reported several fires, including one south of Wamego around K-99 and Paw Paw Creek. The fire led officials to briefly close a stretch of K-99 between K-18 and I-70 before reopening it Tuesday evening.
The fires also led to people temporarily being evacuated, but the sheriff’s office said Tuesday night that they could go back home.
Riley County officials also said a small patch of grass flared up Tuesday related to the Carlson Road fire near Randolph, but Tuesday night’s rain put it out.
Last week, the Carlson Road grass fire burned an estimated 2,000 acres.
Officials said fire danger remains high, and the area remains under a burn ban.