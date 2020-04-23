Crews are working to install a new concrete storm sewer pipe under the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
The new 66-inch concrete pipe is going in under the tracks at 5th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.
City officials said this is the first part in the $6.38 million project to improve drainage in downtown Manhattan and other places south of Poyntz Avenue.
Crews began working on the project earlier this week.
Local engineering firm Olsson designed while Amino Brothers of Kansas City, Kansas, are constructing it, according to city officials.
Officials said the city’s storm water utility fee funded the storm water project. Water utility funds are financing waterline work, officials said.