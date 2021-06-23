City crews fixed a water main break on 11th Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the city government, said crews restored water to the area around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The water had been out since early Wednesday morning.
She said the city didn’t know the reason for the break.
Officials said it affected a narrow strip of 11th Street including a couple of restaurants in Aggieville.
Uccello said crews were continuing to work on fixing the street between Laramie and Moro because they had to dig up the street to get to the line to fix it.
That part of the street is currently closed, but Uccello said crews anticipate finishing the street by next week.