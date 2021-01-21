The local Hampton Inn remained temporarily closed Thursday after a Wednesday afternoon fire as officials were still determining the extent of the damage.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to the fire at the hotel, 501 E. Poyntz Ave., at 2:26 p.m.
When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke and flames showing from the roof of the three-story, 72-unit structure and went inside to search the building. They helped one person evacuate the building from the second floor, but officials did not report any injuries.
Several firefighting crews worked to contain the fire.
The fire burned through parts of the roof and third floor on the east side of the building, causing a hotel room on the third floor to collapse down to the ground level.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze in about two hours.
Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes said the fire began accidentally because of ongoing construction on the roof.
Fire crews remained on scene overnight, and officials were still working on total damage estimates Thursday morning.
Property records show the owner of the building as Little Apple Hotel Partners of Overland Park.
Several other agencies assisted including Riley County and Blue Township fire departments, Pottawatomie EMS, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Pottawatomie County EMS and Riley County Police Department.