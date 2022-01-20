It’s slim pickings across Manhattan for people trying to snag COVID-19 test kits.
The First Congregational Church’s recorded phone message indicates the church is out of take-home test kits for the time being, with no indication of when they will have more. Candlewood Health Mart Pharmacy is also out of testing kits, as are big retailers like Dillons, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, and Hy-Vee Pharmacy.
Walgreens officials said the store at 2719 Anderson Avenue sold out of COVID-19 test kits on Tuesday, the same day the shipment arrived. The next delivery of test kits was set to arrive Thursday morning. The kits cost $23.99 each through Walgreens.
Barry’s Drug Center owner Tim Parsons said his kits are selling for $7.02 plus tax. He said a small order of kits “just happened to come in yesterday (Tuesday).”
“I don’t think they’ll send us any more this month,” Parsons said. “It’s kind of nonsense. I’ve had them on backorder for a month.”
The sister store to Barry’s Drug Center, Dunne’s Pharmacy at 2429 Claflin, is also out of test kits.
Walmart Pharmacy also has zero test kits on its shelves, with more on backorder. There is a limit of six take-home kits per customer through Walmart and the other big box stores.
Kellstrom Pharmacy has some test kits on its shelves for $10 each; the pharmacy also has a limit of six kits per customer.
To make up for the unavailability of testing kits in local stores, the federal government launched a website for people to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Households are eligible to receive four at-home kits that usually ship in seven to 12 days. The kits and other coronavirus information can be found at covidtests.gov.
Orders for at-home kits can also be placed through the U.S. Postal Service website. Free kits are available through special.usps.com/testkits.
For N95 respirator masks, the availability is better. Timothy Roberts at Midwest Ace Hardware in Manhattan said they have a couple of packages of N95s left in their tool section, otherwise they are sold out. Roberts said the store also has about 200 nonmedical masks available for purchase. He said people continue to buy N95 respirators for woodworking and other projects, but “we’ll sell masks to people for whatever purpose.”
Tractor Supply Co. at 8110 S. Port Drive has four N95 masks in total available. They come in a package of two for $9.99 each. N95 respirators can also be found at Menards and Staples. The Home Depot also carries N95 masks, according to the store’s phone message system.
People are encouraged to call ahead to their pharmacy or store to check the availability of take-home test kits and N95 masks. The call to buy N95 respirators comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines on masking for COVID-19.
The new recommendation is to use the N95 respirators in place of cloth masks or nonmedical masks, in order to keep the wearer from potentially spreading COVID-19 to others. The patent for the synthetic fabric technology involved in making N95 respirators was invented by Peter Tsai, a scientist who studied for a doctorate at Kansas State University in the 1980s.