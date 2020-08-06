Riley County health officials recognize with students returning to in-person classes at both K-12 and higher education institutions, there will likely be a spike in coronavirus case numbers, but the question is: how large of a spike will occur?
“I think we all expect to see somewhat of an increase, we just don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “We hope that it’s not as big of an increase that we saw back in June.
However, Gibbs, who spoke with officials during a coronavirus press conference on Facebook on Wednesday, said area schools are taking precautions to prepare and stop the spread as much as possible.
“That’s why the schools are working so hard to put those safeguards in place to really try to eliminate that as much as possible,” Gibbs said. “But we know we’ll see a little bit of a spike and especially with other students coming back from other counties, states and countries. We’re going to see them all come together again.”
Gibbs said Kansas State University and other area institutions have done a “great job” putting safeguards in place ahead of students’ return to school.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital chief executive officer Bob Copple said there’s a local effort to ramp up testing and contact tracing.
Copple said the hospital has seen anywhere from one to four positive patients over the last few weeks. As of Wednesday, there was one positive patient receiving care at the hospital, officials said.
Gibbs said it is encouraging to see the coronavirus numbers trend down right now, which is because of the community’s effort in social distancing, wearing masks in public and avoiding crowded places, she said.
“Thank you. Please continue this, and as always, stay safe,” Gibbs said.
Riley County Health Department is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays now in an effort to combine local data and data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Officials are releasing probable cases in the total case number now as well.
Probable cases include people who got a positive serology test, which is antibody positive, and who developed symptoms as a close contact of a positive case, but were never tested, according to a Wednesday press release.
As of Wednesday, eight people in Riley County are considered probable cases. The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 465.
Of those, 116 are active, eight are probable cases, 336 have recovered and five people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Riley County saw an increase of 13 positive cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, which is higher than what the county had been seeing day-to-day recently.
“It’s going to vary from day to day,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs and Andrew Adams, emergency preparedness coordinator for the health department, said the number of new cases also depends on when the county receives data, which sometimes comes in at different times of the day.
“Some of it is the timing of our updates, of our releases,” Adams said.
The spread of cases is mostly in Manhattan, officials said. About 15 cases are tied to rural Riley County, Gibbs said Wednesday.
“That’s spread out among the smaller towns,” Gibbs said. “So we’re definitely not seeing what we would say is community spread in those areas.”
Riley County also is introducing more tests into the community with antigen or antibody tests and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, officials said. PCR tests measure the virus presence, according to a Wednesday news release.
If a person wants to receive a test like these, officials advise people to call their health provider or the Riley County coronavirus screening line, which is 785-323-6400.
KDHE on Wednesday reported 29,717 cases, 1,821 hospitalizations and 368 deaths statewide.
That was up 841 cases, 39 hospitalizations and three deaths from Monday. KDHE releases data Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
Geary County had 185 cases and Pottawatomie County had 113 Wednesday, KDHE reported. That was up four cases in Geary County and one in Pottawatomie County from Monday.