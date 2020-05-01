Amid the economic slowdown, at least one new business is thriving — Rainbow Bands.
Rainbow Bands is a bracelet-making business started by fourth-grader Kaimey Evans and third-graders Jaci Sump and Victoria Bowman, all students at Marlatt Elementary School. It started when Evans got a Rainbow Loom, which allows children to make bracelets out of small, colorful rubber bands.
The girls started making bracelets and soon found themselves with too many of them, but when they noticed so many people walking around their neighborhood, they found a market for their crafts.
They set up a stand on Lawrence Road, selling bracelets for $5 each.
“We sold them to people walking by,” Evans, Sump and Bowman said, speaking over each other the way elementary school-aged friends often do. “Some people stopped in cars and pulled over and came. One girl pulled over and gave us $10 in the middle of the rainstorm. We sold two when it was pouring rain.”
And business has grown, as more neighborhood people start to learn about the bracelet stand.
“They really admire them,” Sump said. “People have come back to get more, certainly, just to get more. A lot of times, people don’t carry money when they walk and stuff, and they’ll come back from their house with money. It’s crazy how many people come back in like a day.”
“We have a piece of paper that has all of our work and where the money is going to, and the prices,” Evans said. “And no, we do not take credit or debit. We got $136 just from cash and coins, in just five days.”
Each girl takes shifts selling the bracelets and counting cash at the register-topped cooler, or making bracelets at the chair, blanket and bicycle fort behind them. It takes them just a few minutes for simple bracelet designs, while more complex bracelet designs can take as many as 10 minutes.
To be sure, the girls have stayed on top of their schoolwork, making time for about six hours of work each day by getting their other chores and homework done early.
“We get all of our homework stuff done, we eat lunch and breakfast, and we call each other on Messenger Kids, then go outside,” Evans said. “We work in my front yard or in (Jaci’s) driveway, and just start doing it and accomplish from there.”
In selling the bracelets, the girls also have learned business fundamentals, like taking no for an answer, using kind words and not rushing customers.
On Thursday, the girls used their bracelet-making proceeds to buy and deliver Chick-Fil-A for lunch to workers at the Riley County Health Department.
“We started making bracelets, and we thought, what are we going to with all of these?” Sump said. “So we started selling them, and then thought, ‘Gosh, what are we going to with this money?’ We just decided to donate it to somewhere.”
“We didn’t want to take it for ourselves, because that’s like selfish and not a nice thing to do,” Evans said. “So with this whole thing, we want to give. We are still trying to earn more money and maybe donate other places too, like the animal shelter or the food bank.”
Evans and Sump said they want to be veterinarians when they grow up, while Bowman said she still isn’t sure.
But they didn’t discount a future in bracelet making and selling.
“We could have a part-time job with this, and the rest of the time veterinarians,” Evans said.