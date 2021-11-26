Riley County saw a drop in the rate of positive COVID-19 tests, from 7.9% last week to 4.7% this week, health officials reported Wednesday. That’s also a drop from the 6.26% two-week average.
That rate compares the number of positive tests to the overall tests taken.
The Riley County Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 98 recoveries reported since Nov. 18, bringing the total active cases to 117.
As of Wednesday, seven COVID-positive people are hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi hospital. Three unvaccinated patients are in the intensive care unit. Four more, including one patient who is fully vaccinated, are on the medical floor.
The county health department will have a Moderna vaccine booster clinic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Riley County Child and Family Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Road. To attend, people must schedule an appointment through the health department.
Third-dose booster shots are available to all individuals 18 years old or older who are fully vaccinated. Individuals can receive their third dose if they have passed the six-month waiting period following a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the two-month waiting period for Johnson and Johnson.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Riley County has identified 8,428 cases and had 8,247 recoveries and 64 deaths.