Testing for the coronavirus has increased in Riley County as the state has broadened its testing criteria.
Figures from the Riley County Health Department showed there were 17 pending tests Thursday, but that number increased to 113 pending tests by Friday morning, officials said. That’s an increase of 96 tests or 536%.
However, public information officer Vivienne Uccello clarified during the afternoon video update that only 24 pending tests are officially from Riley County, not 113 as reported Friday morning. She said that's because the health department is still waiting to confirm county residence for some of the pending tests. She said the pending tests could increase Saturday.
“With increased testing, we get a better understanding of how the virus has spread in the community,” said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. “The numbers will go up, but we’ll get a more accurate picture of the situation here.”
More people have been able to get tested because of broadening testing criteria by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released this week.
People are encouraged to contact the Riley County Health Department screening hotline at 785-323-6400 if they have at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Chills
- Stiff joints and/or muscle ache
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Cough or shortness of breath
- Loss of taste
- Diarrhea
KDHE had limited the people who could get tested in a variety of different ways.
Most recently, KDHE required people to have a fever and at least two other symptoms of the coronavirus to get tested prior to the criteria broadening.
Kansas currently ranks last among the 50 states in per-capita coronavirus testing.