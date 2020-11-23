Health officials on Monday identified two new coronavirus outbreaks in Riley County at K-Stat Urgent Care and Stonecreek Family Physicians.
At K-Stat Urgent Care, there are 11 active cases and four recovered cases. There are five active cases at Stonecreek Family Physicians.
The Riley County Health Department officials suspect that positive patients passed the coronavirus to nurses at both facilities.
There are 11 total outbreaks in Riley County:
- Alpha of Clovia at K-State: two active, five recovered
- Beta Sigma Psi at K-State: zero active, five recovered
- K-State football team: three active, 74 recovered
- K-State track and field and cross country team: zero active, 27 recovered
- Leonardville Nursing Home: two active, 10 recovered, one fatality
- Via Christi Village: five active, six recovered, one fatality
- Oct. 17 wedding: zero active, 42 recovered
- Crèche: seven active, zero recovered
- Alpha Chi Omega: two active, three recovered
- K-Stat Urgent Care: 11 active, four recovered
- Stonecreek Family Physicians: five active, zero recovered
On Monday, Riley County topped its largest increase of coronavirus cases by nearly 100 with 271 recorded since Friday.
That brought the total number of cases since the pandemic began in March to 3,428. Of those, 510 are active, 2,904 have recovered and 14 people have died.