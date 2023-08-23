COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise across the country, but Riley County hasn’t been as affected, local officials say.

Across the country 12,613 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past week, which is a 21.6% increase from last week, and COVID-19 related deaths have risen 8.3%, reaching over a million deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.