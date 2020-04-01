Local health officials Tuesday announced three new positive cases of the coronavirus in Riley County, the most reported in one day.
Officials announced three new positive cases, which include a 22-year-old Kansas State University student, a 29-year-old Manhattan man and a 57-year-old Manhattan man.
There are currently 10 pending coronavirus tests in Riley County, said Vivienne Uccello, lead public information officer, on Wednesday morning. Officials hadn’t announced any additional confirmations, as of noon Wednesday.
Officials are monitoring about 20-30 people in the county, which includes people based on Fort Riley, Uccello said.
The 22-year-old student accompanied Andrew Smith, the first person to contract the virus in the area, on a trip to England last month. Smith, a K-State journalism professor, suffered from bilateral pneumonia and was in the intensive care unit at Ascension Via Christi before being sent home.
The 22-year-old person is currently in isolation at a Manhattan residence. The person started isolating since returning from the trip March 18.
Uccello told The Mercury that officials do not plan to release the gender of this student “since it was a small group of students, we want to do everything we can to preserve privacy.”
The 29-year-old Manhattan man was tested at KSTAT, a local urgent care facility. Riley County Health Department officials are working on contacting people who may have come into contact with the man. Officials told The Mercury he traveled to an area with widespread transmission, but they didn’t have any more information about this case.
The 57-year-old Manhattan man who tested positive for the virus contracted it while attending the Kansas East Jurisdiction’s 2020 Ministers and Workers Conference in Kansas City, Kansas, two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday afternoon. Officials consider this an “imported case.”
Officials said the man started isolating after he got back from the trip, and his symptoms began March 21.
Officials said he’s at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan while the rest of the man’s family is quarantined at home.
As of Wednesday morning, officials are reporting a total of five positive cases of the virus in Riley County and two in Pottawatomie County.
A 57-year-old Riley County woman who is quarantined in her Topeka residence and a 29-year-old Fort Riley solider previously tested positive for the virus.
Smith is considered a positive case in Pottawatomie County as he lives on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan.
In addition, a 71-year-old Wamego woman tested positive for the virus, Pottawatomie County health officials announced Tuesday.
She is currently at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
As of Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 428 positive cases of the virus and nine deaths.