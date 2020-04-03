O’Malley’s Inc. denied nearly all allegations in a lawsuit against it for allegedly failing to protect its bar patrons from sexual assault. A former K-State student reported to police she was raped at O’Malley’s Alley in 2018 and sued the bar for negligence.
In a response filed Wednesday in federal court, the bar either denied wrongdoing or said it did not have enough information to affirm or deny specific claims.
A woman filed a negligence lawsuit against the corporation and O’Malley’s Alley’s owners, William Porter and the estate of Michael Troute, in January.
The woman was identified in the documents, but The Mercury typically does not name victims of sexual assault.
The suit says that on one night in February 2018, the woman went to use the bathroom at O’Malley’s and two men entered behind her because the door lock was not working. One of the men raped her, it said.
Police have made no arrests in the case.
The suit alleges O’Malley’s was over its occupancy capacity, bartenders had been drinking alcohol, security cameras were not operational, and the lock on the bathroom door was not working.
It also accuses the establishment of not having “effective or reasonable” security staffing nor a safety response plan and that its employees did not have training in managing crowds or the safety of its occupants. The suit said when the bar is full or near capacity, bartenders cannot properly see the bathroom door.
In its response, O’Malley’s denied the accusations and denied that it should have known sexual assault against woman at its establishment was “inevitable.”
It did say the staff cleaned the bathroom before police could gather evidence from it, though employees did not intentionally interfere with the investigation.
“Defendant O’Malley’s Inc. admits that the bathroom was cleaned prior to the arrival of police and before its employees knew about the incident involving Plaintiff, in accordance with its usual protocol and procedures for closing the bar each night,” the response said.
O’Malley’s said the plaintiff’s allegations fail to state claims that can be granted relief and any possible financial, emotional and physical injuries the woman suffered were caused by factors outside of the bar’s purview.
“Defendant O’Malley’s Inc. further answers by stating that the incident forming the basis of Plaintiff’s claims was not foreseeable, thereby barring Plaintiff’s recovery herein,” the response said.
O’Malley’s asked the court that the case proceed to trial in Topeka or be dropped.
Lawyers for Porter also filed a motion to dismiss the suit against Porter specifically as it says there are not enough valid claims in the complaint to establish relief against him as an individual.
The woman is asking for damages of more than $75,000 and money to cover legal fees.
The lawyer for O’Malley’s is Richard Lombardo of Shaffer Lombardo Shurin.
The lawyers for the woman are Dan Curry of Brown & Curry and Anthony LaCroix of LaCroix Law Firm.
All of them are based out of Kansas City, Missouri.