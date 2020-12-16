Officials expect to set a June trial date for Robert Iacobellis, who is charged with 26 child sexual abuse-related offenses.
Iacobellis, the former owner of Bob’s Diner, faces 18 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and four counts of rape. The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2019 with three girls under the age of 15.
According to court documents, the trial is expected to last five to seven days.
Deputy Riley County Attorney Bethany Fields also filed a motion to protect victim records from Pawnee Mental Health, which Judge Kendra Lewison approved at a Monday hearing. Iacobellis’ lawyers Lora Ingels and and Brenda Jordan had previously filed a request for copies, and they will be able to review the files but not keep a copy of them.
Lewison scheduled another status and motions hearing for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11.