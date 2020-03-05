A jury on Thursday found a Missouri man guilty of sexually assaulting a man at his K-State fraternity in 2017.
The jury, which deliberated for almost four hours, convicted Devonta Bagley, 25, of Belton, Missouri, for aggravated criminal sodomy and burglary. The convictions are related to an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2017, at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.
According to testimony given during the trial, Bagley entered an open window of the fraternity house into a shared bunk room. He performed oral sex on a man who had been sleeping, which woke the man up.
The man was identified in court, but The Mercury typically does not name victims of sexual assault.
The man said he woke up disoriented and was disturbed, shoving Bagley off and eventually telling him to get out. He said he did not know Bagley.
Bagley claimed in court that he had had sexual relations with the man before and they agreed to meet that night.
Video surveillance footage from inside the fraternity house showed Bagley leave the room afterward and wander around the building, appearing to attempt to open multiple doors.
A trial jury in Missouri also convicted Bagley last year for sexually abusing two male students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2017 and 2018. He was sentenced to more than two life prison terms in that case.
He is a former student of both K-State and University of Missouri-St. Louis.