The Kansas Supreme Court on Thursday issued a decision reaffirming the convictions of a Riley County man found guilty of child abuse and first-degree murder.
A trial jury in 2018 found Andrew Gibson, 29, guilty of the charges stemming from the death of 3-month-old Serenity Reich, his ex-girlfriend’s child.
Prosecutors said during a trial that Gibson had been watching her one afternoon when he held the child’s head down on a surface, ultimately leading to her death. He told detectives in an interview he was sleep-deprived and “went into a dark place,” holding her against a mattress for a minute.
A psychologist during the trial said Gibson suffered from PTSD, major depressive disorder and borderline personality disorder, possibly related to his years of service in the Army, which included a deployment to Afghanistan.
A judge sentenced him to life in prison.
In an appeal, Gibson claimed the Riley County District Court erred when it found he waived “privileged communication” with a defense-hired psychologist, there was insufficient evidence to sustain his convictions, and the jury instruction on the state’s burden of proof improperly discouraged the jury from using its nullification power.
The Supreme Court, in an opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, rejected the arguments and sided with the state’s original arguments.
It did, however, get rid of a lifetime post release supervision judgement because it cannot be imposed alongside Gibson’s life prison sentence.