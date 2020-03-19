The Kansas Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order directing all district and appellate courts to cease all but emergency operations until further notice.
This supersedes Riley County’s previous order postponing trials and certain hearings through late April.
The only exception to the order is jury trials that are currently underway. They will be allowed to finish.
The Supreme Court anticipates the order to remain in effect for at least two weeks and it will reevaulate after that period.
“This is an extraordinary measure to match the gravity of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said in a statement. “We have a duty to protect the people who come into our courthouses and courtrooms, as well as our employees and judges. This action allows courts to fulfill core functions while reducing in-person contact.”
Emergency operations outlined in the order include:
- Determining probable cause for persons arrested without a warrant
- First appearances
- Bond hearings
- Warrants for adults and juveniles
- Juvenile detention hearings
- Care and treatment emergency orders
- Protection from abuse and protection from stalking temporary orders
- Child in need of care hearings and orders
- Considering petitions to waive notice for abortions by minors
- Commitment of sexually violent predators
- Isolation and quarantine hearings and orders
The order effectively suspends all statutes of limitations and statutory time standards or deadlines that apply to judicial proceedings, and no action will be dismissed for lack of prosecution.
The Court advised people who have business should try to do it online, or by phone or mail.
The order said chief judges of district courts will have to identify essential personnel — both judges and employees — needed to fulfill these emergency operations.
The order applies to appellate courts and the Supreme Court as well.