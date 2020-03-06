A jury on Friday acquitted a Manhattan man of charges related to sexual crimes with children.
After about seven hours of deliberation, the trial jury declared Rodney Roberts, 52, not guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Prosecutors alleged that between late 2014 and May 2018, Roberts allegedly raped and inappropriately touched two girls under the age of 14 while he stayed at their respective homes.
The mother of one girl said she kicked Roberts out of the home after her daughter told her of the alleged abuse, but the mother did not report the incident at the time.
The mother of the second girl said she asked her daughter about possible abuse when the first mother messaged her about Roberts. When her daughter said she had been touched, the second mom called police, which led to a criminal investigation.