A former Riley County employee on Monday agreed to a settlement with the Riley County Commission, which led to a federal judge dismissing a wrongful termination case.
Steven DeHart, who was an environmental health specialist for the county, had alleged the county commission violated his First Amendment rights when it fired him in 2017 after he repeatedly spoke up about a private sewer service connection on county commissioner Ron Wells’ family’s property. The Wells family had received free sewer service for years.
The issue was rectified earlier this year when Wells and the Manhattan city government set up a repayment plan for the sewer fees.
DeHart also argued that he was “whistle-blowing” when he tried to report public water issues in the county, but a federal judge in May ruled that claim was not valid because reporting water issues were part of his job duties. The judge also said speaking out against the sewer connection did not count as “whistle-blowing” either.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and lawyers for the county and DeHart could not immediately be reached.
Court documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Kansas said all the claims made by both parties are dismissed with prejudice, meaning another lawsuit cannot be filed on the same grounds.
Each party agreed to cover its own costs and fees.