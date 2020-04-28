The third of three defendants in a negligence lawsuit against O’Malley’s Inc. filed a response Monday in federal court denying allegations that the bar failed to protect its patrons from sexual assault.
A former K-State student who reported being raped at O’Malley’s Alley in 2018 is suing the bar and its owners in the U.S. District Court of Kansas, saying the bar and its staff did not take enough precautions to prevent sexual assault from occurring at its establishment.
The woman was identified in documents, but The Mercury typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The estate of Michael Troute, who was an owner at the time and died in 2018, denied the allegations laid out in the complaint.
The lawsuit said in February 2018, the woman went to use the bathroom at O’Malley’s and two men entered behind her because the door lock was not working. One of the men raped her, it said.
The complaint alleged O’Malley’s was over its occupancy capacity, bartenders had been drinking alcohol and security cameras were not operational. It also accuses the establishment of not having “effective or reasonable” security staffing and that its employees did not have training in managing crowds or the safety of its occupants.
The estate, represented by Derek MacKay of Kansas City, Missouri, did say the bathroom was cleaned before police arrived but before its employees knew about the incident as part of its usual closing routine.
In addition, MacKay filed a motion to dismiss the suit against the estate, saying there were not enough reasons in support of piercing the corporate veil to sue the owner in a personal capacity.
The response said the incident was not foreseeable, the plaintiff failed to allege a claim that can be granted relief and any damage the woman suffered was caused by “superseding or intervening” causes.
The estate asked that the court dismiss the case or proceed to trial in Topeka.
The woman is asking for damages of more than $75,000 and money to cover legal fees.
O’Malley’s Inc. and owner William Porter, represented by Richard Lombardo of Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, previously denied the allegations in the lawsuit.
The lawyers for the woman are Dan Curry of Brown & Curry and Anthony LaCroix of LaCroix Law Firm.
All of the law firms are based in Kansas City, Missouri.