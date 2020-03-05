A Missouri man said during his trial Thursday he’d arranged meeting at another man’s fraternity house to have sexual relations.
Devonta Bagley, 25, of Belton, Missouri, testified during his trial at the Riley County Courthouse. He is charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary stemming from an incident at a K-State fraternity house in 2017.
Bagley is accused of entering the Sigma Chi fraternity house without permission in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 2017, and performing oral sex on a man who had been asleep.
The man was identified in court, but The Mercury typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.
The man said Wednesday he didn’t recognize the man in his room nor Bagley after criminal proceedings started.
Bagley said he became acquainted with the man through the dating app Tinder during his last semester at K-State. He said they’d had sexual relations a few times before he graduated and left to attend the University of Missouri St. Louis in the fall.
Bagley said he realized he was not heterosexual in high school, but didn’t tell anybody because being gay wasn’t widely accepted at his school nor in his community.
“I thought it was easier to continue living the life I led (presenting as a straight male),” he said.
Bagley said he returned one weekend in September to see friends and attend a K-State football game. He said he and his friends went out to Aggieville the night of Sept. 8. Sometime after the bars closed, around 1:45 a.m., Bagley said he played basketball at the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity house, went to his friend’s house and then went to the Sigma Chi house to meet the man “after everyone went to sleep.”
Bagley said he went through the back window of the man’s room to avoid being seen and he then had oral sex with the man and another woman who was in the room. Sigma Chi had group sleeping dorms.
Afterward, Bagley said, he walked out of the room to “go snooping around the house.”
Bagley said he was “very intoxicated” that night, and he does not know why he wandered around the house. Bagley said he later left on his own to return to his friend’s house.
In earlier testimony, the alleged victim said there was no other woman in the room that spent the night, other than his roommate’s girlfriend who was asleep in another bunk. He said he had a woman, whom he had sexual relations with, over for a date party earlier, but she had already gone home.
On Wednesday, prosecutors played video footage of a man walking through the fraternity house and around Aggieville earlier that night. Those familiar with Bagley confirmed to police the man was Bagley.
Bagley said he lied in an initial phone call with Riley County Police Sgt. Richard Deutsch about being at the fraternity house and what he did at school because he wanted to protect his and the man’s sexuality and because he did not have a “good rapport” with police.
Prosecutors asked Bagley why he deleted the Tinder app from his phone, which would in theory show conversations with the man, after he became aware of criminal allegations against him.
Bagley said he didn’t think about how that could affect the case at the time, and he didn’t delete it because of the allegations. He said he regularly deleted conversations with men on Tinder anyway to keep other people from seeing them.
A forensic scientist with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday she tested strips of the shorts the alleged victim wore, and she found DNA profiles that were consistent with those of the victim, Bagley and a third person.
She said there were no traces of seminal fluid found on the pieces of fabric.
The court expected both counsels to deliver closing arguments and the jury to withdraw into deliberation in the afternoon.