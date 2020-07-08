Restaurant owner Robert Iacobellis, 61, pleaded not guilty to 26 child sexual abuse-related offenses. The longtime owner of Bob’s Diner entered the plea during an arraignment Monday in Riley County District Court.
He faces 18 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and four counts of rape. The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2019 with three girls under the age of 15.
Iacobellis previously faced 130 counts of sexual abuse offenses, but prosecutors in June whittled them down to 26 incidents the victims could specifically recall.
At a preliminary hearing in June, the victims testified that they had been touched, fondled or sexually assaulted by Iacobellis numerous times over the years. One said she was 7 years old when the incidents began and they’d often occur while he watched her at his home and her mother was at work.
Iacobellis remains confined in jail on a $400,000 bond.
A status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.