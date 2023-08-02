A Riley County District Court judge scheduled status conferences and preliminary hearings on Tuesday for two suspects in attempted first-degree murder cases and one suspect for child sex crimes.
Jarman Morgan, 45, of Manhattan, and Travell Hairston, 31, of California, both appeared before Judge William Malcolm via Zoom.
Hairston’s status conference is set for Sept. 5.
Hairston’s attempted murder allegations involve an Aggieville shooting, in which police say Hairston shot multiple rounds into a car at a 27-year-old man. Hairston faces one count of criminal discharge of a firearm and one count of criminal damage to property that occurred in 2019, when police say he shot a gun inside a house at a party.
Morgan did not appear on Zoom because Morgan’s defense attorney, Torrance Perkins, is at a jury trial and could not make the call. Morgan’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22.
According to police, Morgan attempted to stab the same 35-year-old man in the head and neck area in 2020 and 2021.
Darryl Flores-Klemick, 18, of Manhattan, was arrested July 25 for three counts of electronic solicitation, four counts each of exploitation of a child and unlawful sexual relations and five counts of unlawful voluntary sexual relations.
Malcolm set Flores-Klemick’s preliminary examination for Aug. 22. The incidents reportedly occurred between November 2022 and May 2023.
All three suspects remain at Riley County jail. Morgan’s bond is $100,000; Hairston’s bond is $1.115 million; and Flores-Klemick is held on $150,000 bond.