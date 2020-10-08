A Manhattan couple recently discovered a mini time capsule filled with trinkets predating the 1930s along the Kansas River.
While kayaking the Kansas River on Sept. 26, Wes Dyer and his wife stopped at a sandbar between the Manhattan and St. George access points.
While on land, Wes said they noticed a vintage Kerr mason jar peeking out of the sand and went to take a closer look.
“We came across a mason jar full of mud and water, as you can imagine,” he said. “Really didn’t know what it was, but I noticed there was something inside and I just broke it open on the spot. Honestly I just thought it was nothing and then we noticed a lot of unique things.”
While the couple said they aren’t history buffs, they thought their finds were interesting, so they took the items home. They set to work gently cleaning them and attempting to identify their origins.
So far, Dyer said they’ve at least identified cufflinks, belt buckles, a President Herbert Hoover pin, a calligraphy pen, costume jewelry and more. Some of the items had patents or dates on them, which helped the Dyers determine they were from the early 1900s to 1930s.
“Seeing the old Kansas sales tax token was pretty cool,” he said. “Nothing really valuable but obviously someone was putting it there and had a story there.”
Dyer said there are a few items still left that they are trying to place, but he has contacted the Riley County Historical Society for assistance.
“The river was lower that day so we just got lucky with that sandbar being exposed,” Dyer said.