The Riley County geographic information system (GIS) department is working with the Riley County Health Department to possibly get new coronavirus contact tracing software to help with streamlining the contact tracing process.
Health department director Julie Gibbs is interested in purchasing this new software, made by Esri, a GIS mapping software company, said Kevin Howser, county IT/GIS director. Howser provided an update Thursday to the Riley County Commission.
“We’re having preliminary discussions about adding that product,” Howser said. “If we do so, it’ll greatly help in the supplying the information out on the website, accuracy, that sort of thing, standards. It’ll be a good thing. So, anyway, more to come on that.”
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello told The Mercury that the software would make it easier to input data for employees.
This software is the same that the Manhattan city government used during the 2019 flood, Uccello said; officials used it to track household data and other statistics ahead of potential evacuations.
The county looks to purchase this same software because it worked well during the 2019 flood for recording purposes.
The GIS department works with the health department to provide charts, data and other information on the coronavirus. Riley County releases new data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.