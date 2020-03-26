The Riley County Commission decided Thursday that the county will pay all employees two-thirds of their regular pay per day starting April 2 for 10 days in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
This pay is capped at $200 per day or $511 per day, depending on the employee’s regular salary.
County human resource manager and deputy clerk Cindy Volanti presented a report Thursday to the county commission about how county employees — full-time, part-time, those still working in the office and those who are not working at all — will be paid in the month of April. Exactly how each employee will be compensated depends in part on the department they work for. The county, like many entities, has cut back operations due to the pandemic, cutting back employee hours, among other things.
Officials said that sick leave needs to be paid at the employee’s regular rate of pay for leave used for one’s illness, quarantine or care. Sick leave must be paid at 2/3 of the employee’s regular pay if it is taken to care for a family member or a child, whose school has closed, or if the employee’s childcare provider is not available due to COVID-19, officials said.
The commission made the decision for the first 10 days, but did not make any other formal decisions or take any action on how they will be paid for the rest of April. The vote Thursday was unanimous.
The commission plans to discuss how they will pay their employees after that 10 day period on Monday.
“This is going to be a fluid situation,” said commissioner John Ford.